Global Insight into Functional, Organic and Free From Infant Formula. Part II Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

With greater awareness of the health benefits of breast milk, milk formula manufacturers, in an attempt to resemble its composition, are focusing on nutritional science as a key driver of innovation. This global briefing will delve into the key functional ingredients used to fortify milk formula, reviewing some of the latest research. It will also investigate the performance of organic and special baby milk formula across developed and emerging/developing countries, analysing key trends and grow…

Euromonitor International’s Insight into Functional, Organic and Free From Infant Formula. Part II global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the health and wellness marketplace, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends, categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing wellbeing market – be they new product developments, packaging and ingredients innovations, introduction of new regulatory schemes, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Toc

Insight into Functional, Organic and Free From Infant Formula. Part II

Euromonitor International

January 2017

Introduction

FF Milk Formula

Organic Milk Formula

Special Baby Milk Formula

Future Outlook

Recommendations

Appendix..continue

 

