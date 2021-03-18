All news

Global Internet RetailerMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In internet retailing, it is important to understand the top two internet retailers in the world. Thanks to visionary business models and complete commitment to customer needs, Amazon and Alibaba have come to dominate their domestic markets. Soon enough, their long-term global aspirations will pit them more directly against each other. This report compares the two in nine categories, such as technology and logistics, to determine how each company got here, and who will end up on top.

Euromonitor International’s Amazon vs Alibaba: The Fight to be the World’s Largest Internet Retailer global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers’ shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Amazon vs Alibaba: The Fight to be the World’s Largest Internet Retailer
Euromonitor International
March 2017
Introduction
Behind the Business Models that are Taking Over the Internet
Becoming a Transformational Retailer
Going Global
The Four Cs of Customer Centricity
Conclusion

…continued

 

