Global Irons in Singapore Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Visiting the heating appliance section in electronics and appliance specialist stores in Singapore in 2016 brought consumers into contact with steam generators/ironing systems. These cost around 4-5 times more than traditional steam irons, leading to a rise in average unit price in the category as this format outperformed all others. However, steam generators/ironing systems remained a small category overall, accounting for just an 11% share of volume sales, compared to 77% for traditional steam…

Euromonitor International’s Irons in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

