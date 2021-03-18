Global Jade Eservices Malaysia Sdn Bhd in Retailing (Malaysia) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Zalora, the retail brand of Jae EServices, is set to continue developing its own brand as its ownership of its entire supply chain enables the company to react quickly to shifting trends and changing seasonal preferences. At the same time, the retailer is also recruiting more domestic sellers to join its online marketplace in order to widen its product selection.

GET FREE SAMPLE https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946045-jade-eservices-malaysia-sdn-bhd-in-retailing-malaysia

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/programmable-ac-sources-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-10

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-card-reader-writers-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-13

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

JADE ESERVICES MALAYSIA SDN BHD IN RETAILING (MALAYSIA)

Euromonitor International

January 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Jade EServices Malaysia Sdn Bhd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Jade EServices Malaysia Sdn Bhd: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Jade EServices Malaysia Sdn Bhd: Competitive Position 2016..continue

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105