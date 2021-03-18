All news

Global Jumbo Supermarkten BV in Retailing (Netherlands) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Following several successful acquisitions in recent years, Jumbo Supermarkten intends to further consolidate its current position as the second leading player in grocery retailing in the Netherlands, while also taking steps to close the gap on Albert Heijn. To this effect, the company is expected to continue to open new supermarket outlets to shore up its share through greater store proximity. At the same time, Jumbo Supermarkten will continue to pursue an everyday low price strategy to fend off…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc

JUMBO SUPERMARKTEN BV IN RETAILING (NETHERLANDS)

Euromonitor International

January 2017

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Jumbo Supermarkten BV: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Jumbo Supermarkten BV: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Jumbo Supermarkten BV: Competitive Position 2016..continue

 

 

 

