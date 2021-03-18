Global Laundry Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

Laundry care posted growth in 2019 after stagnating in 2018. Convenience and time-saving are still relevant issues for Germans and, therefore, consumers are drawn to products that address these needs. Liquid tablet detergents remained the fastest growing category within laundry care in 2019 because of the convenience aspect attached to the products. Liquid tablet detergents are offered at a higher price than other laundry detergents which has a positive effect on overall value sales of laundry c…

Euromonitor International’s Laundry Care in Germany market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Home Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Laundry Care in Germany

Euromonitor International

February 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Lifestyle trends push laundry care out of stagnation in 2019

Liquid tablet detergents continues its double-digit value growth in 2019

Scent booster products enjoy one of the fastest growth rates among laundry aids

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Henkel retains its leading position thanks to Persil’s outstanding performance

Procter & Gamble closes the gap with Henkel

Green companies increase their portfolios

CATEGORY INDICATORS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Slow recovery in 2019: Innovation and efficiency are the main growth drivers

….….Continued

