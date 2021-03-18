Global Laundry Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

In 2020, Saudi Arabian consumers faced considerable national lockdown measures, including curfews, a period of complete lockdown, an increase in working from home, and social distancing measures that all left consumers spending more time at home. During the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers were more concerned about hygiene, which motivated many consumers to wash their clothes more frequently.

COVID-19 lockdown leads to a surge in demand for laundry care

Laundry care drives home care as players attract consumers with heavy promotional activity

New VAT leads to surge in product development and discount activity

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Companies set to expand their ranges to offer new purchasing options

Increase in household laundry washes driven by Saudization and growing women’s employment

Concentrated liquid detergents to reach its potential

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

