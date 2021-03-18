Global Luxury Hotels Market Research Report 2024

Luxury hotels has seen plummeting sales in retail current value terms in 2020, with a stronger negative impact than any other luxury goods category. Due to COVID-19, India was under complete lockdown from the end of March until the end of May, which included the closure of hotels. Also, with several states reintroducing lockdowns to manage the spread of the virus, hotels now find themselves in a situation where they are trying to attract customers on the one hand, but working to reduce costs as…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5034114-luxury-hotels-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Hotels in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Hotels market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Hotels retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-insulin-pens-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Hotels market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-cochlear-implant-ci-system-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Luxury Hotels in India

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Outlet closures due to COVID-19 lockdowns lead sales to plummet

Even on reopening customers are slow to return

Luxury hotels look for ways to survive

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105