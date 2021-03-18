All news

Global Luxury Hotels Market Research Report 2024

With a great diversity of touristic attractions, famous natural resources connected with the increasing concern about sustainability, broad offers of authentic cultural experiences and important urban centres, Brazil has great potential to grow further as a worldwide touristic destination. Occupancy rates are growing in hotels, recovering to the levels seen before the economic crisis that peaked during the 2014 FIFA World Cup hosted by Brazil. Luxury consumers demand more specific investment in…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Hotels in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Hotels market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Hotels retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Experiential Luxury.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Hotels market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Luxury Hotels in Brazil
Euromonitor International
February 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Brazil has untapped growth potential as a luxury destination
Increasing investments in infrastructure raise international recognition and the possibility of faster growth
Challenging environment of violence reported in media negatively impacts results
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
New ventures bring positive prospects
Macroeconomic uncertainties and bureaucracy discourage further plans for investments
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales in Luxury Hotels: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales in Luxury Hotels: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales in Luxury Hotels by

……continued

