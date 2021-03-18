Global Maritime & Mercantile International LLC (MMI) in Alcoholic Drinks (United Arab Emirates) Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Global Maritime & Mercantile International LLC (MMI) in Alcoholic Drinks (United Arab Emirates) Market Research Report 2020

Maritime & Mercantile aims to continue growing organically through the diversification of its product portfolio and by focusing on growing consumer trends such as organic wine and flavour diversification within spirits in order to remain competitive. The retailer is also planning to open new retail outlets over the forecast period in order to increase its already dominant value share in the channel.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

MARITIME & MERCANTILE INTERNATIONAL LLC (MMI) IN ALCOHOLIC DRINKS (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES)
July 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Maritime & Mercantile International LLC: Key Facts
Company Background
Competitive Positioning

….….continued

