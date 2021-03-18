Global Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Military drone is an aircraft that does not require human pilot onboard, and is mainly used for military purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Drone in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Military Drone Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Military Drone Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Malaysia Military Drone Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Military Drone Market 2019 (%)

The global Military Drone market was valued at 9894.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12640 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. While the Military Drone market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Military Drone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Military Drone production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Military Drone Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Military Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

By type, fixed wing is the most commonly used type, with over 98% market share in 2018.

Malaysia Military Drone Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Malaysia Military Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Search and Rescue

National Defense

Military Exercises

Others

National defense segment accounted for the most of market share (about 54% in 2018), in terms of value.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Military Drone Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Military Drone Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Military Drone Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Malaysia Military Drone Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Northrop Grumman

General Atomics

Lockheed Martin

Textron

Boeing

Airbus

IAI

AVIC

CASC

Thales Group

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military Drone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Military Drone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Military Drone Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Military Drone Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Military Drone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Military Drone Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military Drone Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Military Drone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Military Drone Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Military Drone Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Military Drone Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Drone Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Military Drone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Drone Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Military Drone Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Drone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Military Drone Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Fixed Wing

4.1.3 Rotary Wing

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Military Drone Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Military Drone Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Military Drone Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Military Drone Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Military Drone Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Military Drone Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Military Drone Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Military Drone Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Military Drone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Military Drone Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Search and Rescue

5.1.3 National Defense

5.1.4 Military Exercises

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Military Drone Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Military Drone Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Military Drone Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Military Drone Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Military Drone Sales & Forecasts

…continued

