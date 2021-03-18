All news

Global Men’s Grooming in Mexico Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Men’s grooming continued to see current value growth in 2019, although the rate of growth was the slowest seen in the review period as the economy stagnated. The mature men’s razors and blades category saw a particularly strong slowdown in current value growth in 2019. In addition to economic problems, this on the one hand reflected the trend of wearing a beard, and on the other reflected a premiumisation trend, whereby consumers prefer a higher-quality razor that lasts for longer, therefore the…

Euromonitor International’s Men’s Grooming in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Men’s Grooming market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Men’s Grooming in Mexico

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Men’s razors and blades sees a significant slowdown in growth but remains important

New products and wider distribution boost sales in men’s deodorants and men’s hair care

Procter & Gamble leads, but other players launch products, especially in men’s toiletries

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

 

  ….….continued

