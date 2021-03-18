Global Menswear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

Store closures and the advice to remain inside during the initial phase of the pandemic, reduced the demand for menswear. The advice to work from home also reduced the need and frequency to purchase new clothing. However, despite the opening of stores in May, the average Dutch consumer continued to restrict purchases of menswear, with retailers continuing to see a fall in sales. In addition, due to the outbreak of the virus and store closures, many smaller physical stores suffered as a result. I…
Euromonitor International's Menswear in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.
Product coverage: Men’s Nightwear, Men’s Outerwear, Men’s Swimwear, Men’s Underwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Menswear in the Netherlands
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Store closures lead to bankruptcies in 2020, as players struggle during the outbreak of COVID-19
High temperatures and out-of-home exercise leads to sales of sportswear and shorts
E-commerce rises as brands and retailers improve their presence online
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Low consumer confidence stifles growth across the early forecast period
Brands respond to changes in consumers lifestyles, offering work-from-home clothing
Smart apparel and technology shapes product developments on the landscape
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
….….Continued
