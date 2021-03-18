All news

Global Menswear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

Store closures and the advice to remain inside during the initial phase of the pandemic, reduced the demand for menswear. The advice to work from home also reduced the need and frequency to purchase new clothing. However, despite the opening of stores in May, the average Dutch consumer continued to restrict purchases of menswear, with retailers continuing to see a fall in sales. In addition, due to the outbreak of the virus and store closures, many smaller physical stores suffered as a result. I…

Euromonitor International’s Menswear in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Men’s Nightwear, Men’s Outerwear, Men’s Swimwear, Men’s Underwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Menswear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 TABLE OF CONTENT:

Menswear in the Netherlands
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Store closures lead to bankruptcies in 2020, as players struggle during the outbreak of COVID-19
High temperatures and out-of-home exercise leads to sales of sportswear and shorts
E-commerce rises as brands and retailers improve their presence online
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Low consumer confidence stifles growth across the early forecast period
Brands respond to changes in consumers lifestyles, offering work-from-home clothing
Smart apparel and technology shapes product developments on the landscape
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Menswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Menswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Nightwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Outerwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Swimwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Swimwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Men’s Underwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Men’s Underwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Menswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
Table 19 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 20 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 21 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 22 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 25 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 26 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 27 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

….….Continued

 

 

