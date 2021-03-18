All news

Global Mi Moneda BV in Personal Accessories (Netherlands) Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

After securing a brand name and distribution network in the Netherlands, Mi Moneda is looking to expand and find customers in other countries. The company is set to build a brand position beyond its home market, securing distribution agreements with customers mainly in Europe.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

MI MONEDA BV IN PERSONAL ACCESSORIES (NETHERLANDS)
Euromonitor International
July 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Mi Moneda BV: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
….….continued

