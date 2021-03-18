Global Military Drone Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Military drone is an aircraft that does not require human pilot onboard, and is mainly used for military purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Drone in Thailand

Thailand Military Drone Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Military Drone Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Thailand Military Drone Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Military Drone Market 2019 (%)

The global Military Drone market was valued at 9894.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12640 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. While the Military Drone market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Military Drone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Military Drone production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Military Drone Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Thailand Military Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

By type, fixed wing is the most commonly used type, with over 98% market share in 2018.

Thailand Military Drone Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Thailand Military Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Search and Rescue

National Defense

Military Exercises

Others

National defense segment accounted for the most of market share (about 54% in 2018), in terms of value.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Military Drone Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Military Drone Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Military Drone Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Thailand Military Drone Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Northrop Grumman

General Atomics

Lockheed Martin

Textron

Boeing

Airbus

IAI

AVIC

CASC

Thales Group

