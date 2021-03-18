All news

Global Military Drone Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Military drone is an aircraft that does not require human pilot onboard, and is mainly used for military purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Drone in Italy, including the following market information:
Italy Military Drone Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Italy Military Drone Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Italy Military Drone Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in Italy Military Drone Market 2019 (%)
The global Military Drone market was valued at 9894.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12640 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. While the Military Drone market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Military Drone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Military Drone production and consumption in Italy
Total Market by Segment:
Italy Military Drone Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Italy Military Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
By type, fixed wing is the most commonly used type, with over 98% market share in 2018.

Italy Military Drone Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Italy Military Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Search and Rescue
National Defense
Military Exercises
Others
National defense segment accounted for the most of market share (about 54% in 2018), in terms of value.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Military Drone Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Military Drone Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Italy Military Drone Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total Italy Military Drone Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Northrop Grumman
General Atomics
Lockheed Martin
Textron
Boeing
Airbus
IAI
AVIC
CASC
Thales Group

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Military Drone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Italy Military Drone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Military Drone Overall Market Size
2.1 Italy Military Drone Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Italy Military Drone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Italy Military Drone Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Military Drone Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Italy Military Drone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Italy Military Drone Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Italy Military Drone Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Italy Military Drone Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Drone Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Italy Manufacturers Military Drone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Drone Players in Italy
3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Military Drone Companies
3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Drone Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Italy Military Drone Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Fixed Wing
4.1.3 Rotary Wing
4.2 By Type – Italy Military Drone Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Italy Military Drone Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Italy Military Drone Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Italy Military Drone Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Italy Military Drone Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Italy Military Drone Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Italy Military Drone Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Italy Military Drone Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Italy Military Drone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Italy Military Drone Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Search and Rescue
5.1.3 National Defense
5.1.4 Military Exercises
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – Italy Military Drone Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Italy Military Drone Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Italy Military Drone Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Italy Military Drone Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Italy Military Drone Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Italy Military Drone Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Italy Military Drone Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Italy Military Drone Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Italy Military Drone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Northrop Grumman
6.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview
6.1.3 Northrop Grumman Military Drone Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Northrop Grumman Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Northrop Grumman Key News
6.2 General Atomics
6.2.1 General Atomics Corporate Summary
6.2.2 General Atomics Business Overview
6.2.3 General Atomics Military Drone Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 General Atomics Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

…continued

All news

