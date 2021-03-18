Global Military Drone Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Military drone is an aircraft that does not require human pilot onboard, and is mainly used for military purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Drone in US, including the following market information:

US Military Drone Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Military Drone Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

US Military Drone Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Military Drone Market 2019 (%)

The global Military Drone market was valued at 9894.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12640 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. While the Military Drone market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Military Drone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Military Drone production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Military Drone Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Military Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

By type, fixed wing is the most commonly used type, with over 98% market share in 2018.

US Military Drone Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

US Military Drone Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Search and Rescue

National Defense

Military Exercises

Others

National defense segment accounted for the most of market share (about 54% in 2018), in terms of value.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Military Drone Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Military Drone Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Military Drone Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total US Military Drone Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Northrop Grumman

General Atomics

Lockheed Martin

Textron

Boeing

Airbus

IAI

AVIC

CASC

Thales Group

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military Drone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Military Drone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Military Drone Overall Market Size

2.1 US Military Drone Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Military Drone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Military Drone Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military Drone Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Military Drone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Military Drone Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Military Drone Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Military Drone Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Drone Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Military Drone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Drone Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Military Drone Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Drone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Military Drone Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Fixed Wing

4.1.3 Rotary Wing

4.2 By Type – US Military Drone Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Military Drone Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Military Drone Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Military Drone Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Military Drone Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Military Drone Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Military Drone Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Military Drone Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Military Drone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Military Drone Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Search and Rescue

5.1.3 National Defense

5.1.4 Military Exercises

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – US Military Drone Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Military Drone Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Military Drone Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Military Drone Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Military Drone Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Military Drone Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Military Drone Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Military Drone Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Military Drone Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Northrop Grumman

6.1.1 Northrop Grumman Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview

6.1.3 Northrop Grumman Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Northrop Grumman Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Northrop Grumman Key News

6.2 General Atomics

6.2.1 General Atomics Corporate Summary

6.2.2 General Atomics Business Overview

6.2.3 General Atomics Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 General Atomics Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

6.2.5 General Atomics Key News

6.3 Lockheed Martin

6.3.1 Lockheed Martin Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview

6.3.3 Lockheed Martin Military Drone Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Lockheed Martin Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)

…continued

