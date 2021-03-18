All news

Global Modern Grocery Retailers Market Research Report 2024

Global trends are going in the direction of increasing the online component, using the most up-to-date digital technologies in order to keep up with the ever-changing needs of modern consumers. Konzum, the leader in Croatian retailing, has set up the e-commerce brand Konzum Klik, which had just started to show signs of strong growth, when its parent company Agrokor dd became insolvent. This indirectly affected Konzum Klik by taking the focus away from the concept.

Euromonitor International’s Modern Grocery Retailers in Croatia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

