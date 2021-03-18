Global Modern Grocery Retailers Market Research Report 2024

Modern grocery retailers posted strong current value growth in 2019, with performance heavily impacted by changing trends. In 2019, key chain retailers opened across the country, bringing more convenience stores to the landscape, responding to the growing consumer demand for these outlets. As consumers lifestyles are becoming busier, many are searching for quicker, more effective shopping solutions that reduce the time spent in stores. Therefore, many consumers are migrating to modern grocery st…

Euromonitor International’s Modern Grocery Retailers in Lithuania report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Modern Grocery Retailers in Lithuania

Euromonitor International

March 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Strong growth is boosted by the increase of Lidl, partnered with the rapid development of convenience stores

The rise of self-service check-outs aligns to consumers demand for increased convenience and time-efficiency

Players respond to consumers increasing demands for eco-friendly options, reducing their use of plastic and offering environmentally friendly food

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Maxima LT UAB retains its significant lead, benefiting from a wide range of stores in multiple formats, with a strong consumer reputation

Lidl retains its lead in discounters and brings a new style of convenience stores to consumers, responding to their growing demands

Palink UAB launches a higher-quality private label line, Clever, aiming to change the perception of private label offerings

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Modern Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Modern Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales in Modern Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales in Modern Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Modern Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 6 Modern Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 Modern Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 8 Modern Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

