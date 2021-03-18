All news

Global MTI TOV in Retailing (Ukraine) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The future strategy of MTI will evolve around maintaining its leading position in apparel and footwear specialist retailers in Ukraine through the focus on a high level of customer service and ensuring wide assortments of good-quality and original products. In the short term, further regional expansion is unlikely to be a priority but it will change with time with the company expected to increase its chain through new openings. In the near future, the company’s focus will also shift from the pre…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 MTI TOV: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Private Label
Summary 2 MTI TOV: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 MTI TOV: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

