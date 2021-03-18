All news

Global Munné Srl in Hot Drinks (Dominican Republic) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Munné SRL is seeking to expand internationally, while consolidating its position in existing markets. The company’s traditional chocolate products enabled it to consolidate its position locally within chocolate-based flavoured powder drinks. Munné hot chocolate is positioned locally as a traditional brand. The producer is likely to focus on opening up new international markets over the forecast period, rather than expanding sales in the Dominican Republic.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

