Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants in India Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Nappies/diapers/pants continued to benefit from a large and growing population of children aged 0-3 years in India in 2019. According to Euromonitor research, by 2023, two out of every five babies born in the Asia-Pacific region will be born in India, presenting a huge potential target consumer base. While previously the use of these products was often confined to night-time use, increasingly time-pressed parents are also using them during the day. With families leading increasingly busy lives t…

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Nappies/Diapers/Pants in India
Euromonitor International
June 2020

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Convenience is king as disposable pants increase their dominance in 2019
E-commerce booming as platforms offer heavy discounts
Procter & Gamble and Unicharm battle it out for the lead in nappies/diapers/pants in 2019
2020 AND BEYOND

