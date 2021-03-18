All news

Global Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Kenya Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In 2019, the increased amount of counterfeit nappies/diapers/pants encouraged parents in Kenya to opt for cloth diapers. Parents who would usually purchase budget nappies/diapers/pants were gradually switching to cloth diapers; aware of times that counterfeit nappies/diapers/pants have been seized. Consumers were therefore being more precautionary, purchasing cloth diapers made from human-made materials and natural fibres. Furthermore, many parents believe these materials are beneficial and good…

Euromonitor International’s Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
In 2019, an increasing amount of parents turn to using cloth nappies/diapers/pants, wary of counterfeit products on the marketplace
Growth is driven by the rise of premium offerings in 2019, partnered with the popularity of disposable pants
Hasbah Kenya Ltd retains its lead in 2019, as local players focus on good fit and comfort to appeal to parents
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within nappies/diapers/pants
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
