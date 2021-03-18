All news

Global National Beverage Corp in Soft Drinks (USA) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

National Beverage Corp is performing well in the US soft drinks market thanks to the dramatic growth of its flavoured sparkling water brand La Croix. It also owns a number of major carbonates brands, including Shasta and Faygo, as well as many smaller juice, sports and energy drinks and tea brands.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

