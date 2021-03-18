All news

Global Neptune SA in Soft Drinks (France) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

As part of its strategy, Neptune aims to maintain and strengthen its leading position in volume terms in bottled water through its Cristaline brand. Indeed, with almost 2.5 billion litres produced in 2016, Cristaline accounted for 80% of Neptune’s total volume sales.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

