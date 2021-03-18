Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Research Report 2020-2026

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (“NMN”, “NAMN”, and “β-NMN”) is a nucleotide derived from ribose and nicotinamide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market 2019 (%)

The global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market was valued at 63 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 87 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. While the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Content Below 98%

Content Above 98%

Content≥98% is the most used type in 2019, with over 99% market share.

Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)

Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Health care products

Cosmetics

Others

On global scale, health care products is the biggest downstream market,with 99.85% of total in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)

Total Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

GeneHarbor

Herbalmax

Genex Formulas

Shinkowa Pharmaceutical

Maac10 Formulas

Bontac

Shandong Sihuan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

EffePharm

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies

…..Continued.

