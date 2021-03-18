All news

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Nicotinamide mononucleotide (“NMN”, “NAMN”, and “β-NMN”) is a nucleotide derived from ribose and nicotinamide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)

ALSO READ : https://oliviaanderson263.tumblr.com/post/640110010480869376/hammertoe-market-by-global-industry-growth-size

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market 2019 (%)
The global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market was valued at 63 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 87 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. While the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) production and consumption in Vietnam

ALSO READ : https://www.tradove.com/blog/Retail-Automation-Market-Global-Briefing-and-Future-Outlook-2019-to-2026-Effects-of-COVID19.html

Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Content Below 98%
Content Above 98%
Content≥98% is the most used type in 2019, with over 99% market share.

Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Health care products
Cosmetics
Others
On global scale, health care products is the biggest downstream market,with 99.85% of total in 2019.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mechanized-irrigation-systems-market-is-expected-to-garner-a-revenue-of-usd-11-billion-by-2024-2021-01-21

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
GeneHarbor
Herbalmax
Genex Formulas
Shinkowa Pharmaceutical
Maac10 Formulas
Bontac
Shandong Sihuan Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
EffePharm

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Companies

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Global Liquid Organic Fertilizer Market 2021 | Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Top Companies: BASF SE (Germany), Yara International ASA (Norway), Monsanto Company (US), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Liquid Organic Fertilizer Market Research Report is a Proficient and In-Depth Study on the Existing State of Liquid Organic Fertilizer Industry. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2022. Further, Liquid Organic Fertilizer Market report also covers […]
All news

Smart Airport Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Smart Airport Market is expected to show an upward curve in revenue during the 2021 to 2027 assessment period, highlighted by the latest Reports Globe research report. The aim of this report is to provide reliable data as well as statistics on all the critical factors highlighting the positive and negative […]
All news

Biopharma Outsourcing Market May See a Big Move | Sartorius, Quintiles, Aptuit

craig

HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Biopharma Outsourcing Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Biopharma Outsourcing market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market […]