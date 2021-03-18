Global Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Noise and vibration coatings are a type of coatings which can be used to effectively control vibration and sound transmission by applying on the surface of the noise-generating equipment or the substrate of noise transmission, thereby playing the role of noise reduction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Noise and Vibration Coatings in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Market 2019 (%)

The global Noise and Vibration Coatings market was valued at 2255.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2570.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Noise and Vibration Coatings market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Noise and Vibration Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Noise and Vibration Coatings production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Acrylic Based

PTFE Based

Rubber Based

Others

By type，acrylic based is the most commonly used type, with about 75% market share in 2019.

Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Marine

Appliances

Duct Work

Industrial Machinery

Others

The main application area of noise and vibration coatings is automotive. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 50.13%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel

Sika

Mascoat

3M

BASF

Lord

Dow

PPG

Miba

Daubert Chem

PABCO Gypsum

Whitford

Auson

Verotek

Feilu

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Noise and Vibration Coatings Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Noise and Vibration Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Noise and Vibration Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise and Vibration Coatings Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies

…..Continued.

