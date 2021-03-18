All news

Global Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Research Report 2020-2026

Noise and vibration coatings are a type of coatings which can be used to effectively control vibration and sound transmission by applying on the surface of the noise-generating equipment or the substrate of noise transmission, thereby playing the role of noise reduction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Noise and Vibration Coatings in China, including the following market information:
China Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
China Noise and Vibration Coatings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Noise and Vibration Coatings Market 2019 (%)
The global Noise and Vibration Coatings market was valued at 2255.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2570.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Noise and Vibration Coatings market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Noise and Vibration Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Noise and Vibration Coatings production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Noise and Vibration Coatings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Acrylic Based
PTFE Based
Rubber Based
Others
By type，acrylic based is the most commonly used type, with about 75% market share in 2019.

China Noise and Vibration Coatings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Marine
Appliances
Duct Work
Industrial Machinery
Others
The main application area of noise and vibration coatings is automotive. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 50.13%.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total China Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel
Sika
Mascoat
3M
BASF
Lord
Dow
PPG
Miba
Daubert Chem
PABCO Gypsum
Whitford
Auson
Verotek
Feilu

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Noise and Vibration Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 China Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Noise and Vibration Coatings Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Noise and Vibration Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Noise and Vibration Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise and Vibration Coatings Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies

…..Continued.

