Global Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Noise and vibration coatings are a type of coatings which can be used to effectively control vibration and sound transmission by applying on the surface of the noise-generating equipment or the substrate of noise transmission, thereby playing the role of noise reduction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Noise and Vibration Coatings in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market 2019 (%)

The global Noise and Vibration Coatings market was valued at 2255.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2570.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Noise and Vibration Coatings market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Noise and Vibration Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Noise and Vibration Coatings production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Acrylic Based

PTFE Based

Rubber Based

Others

By type，acrylic based is the most commonly used type, with about 75% market share in 2019.

Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Marine

Appliances

Duct Work

Industrial Machinery

Others

The main application area of noise and vibration coatings is automotive. In 2019, this sector hold a market share of 50.13%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel

Sika

Mascoat

3M

BASF

Lord

Dow

PPG

Miba

Daubert Chem

PABCO Gypsum

Whitford

Auson

Verotek

Feilu

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Noise and Vibration Coatings Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Noise and Vibration Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Noise and Vibration Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise and Vibration Coatings Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise and Vibration Coatings Companies

…..Continued.

