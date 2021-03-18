All news

Global Oligonucleotides Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Oligonucleotides Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Oligonucleotides are short nucleic acid polymers used in research, genetic testing and forensics.

Oligonucleotides are usually made up of 13 to 25 nucleotides and are designed to hybridize specifically to DNA or RNA sequences. Solid-phase clinical synthesis is used to manufacture these small bits of nucleic acid for use in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, library construction and artificial gene synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oligonucleotides in India, including the following market information:
India Oligonucleotides Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Oligonucleotides Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)

India Oligonucleotides Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Oligonucleotides Market 2019 (%)
The global Oligonucleotides market was valued at 1165.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1685.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. While the Oligonucleotides market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oligonucleotides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oligonucleotides production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Oligonucleotides Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)
India Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
DNA Oligos
RNA Oligos

India Oligonucleotides Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)
India Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Research
Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million MT)
Total India Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Integrated DNA Technologies
Agilent
Sigma-aldrich
Eurofins Genomics
L.G.C Biosearch Technologies
Eurogentec S.A
Nitto Denko Avecia Inc
GenScript
BBI Life Sciences
GeneDesign
TriLink BioTechnologies
SGS DNA
LC Sciences
Twist Bioscience
Creative Biogene

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oligonucleotides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Oligonucleotides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Oligonucleotides Overall Market Size
2.1 India Oligonucleotides Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Oligonucleotides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Oligonucleotides Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oligonucleotides Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Oligonucleotides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Oligonucleotides Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Oligonucleotides Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Oligonucleotides Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oligonucleotides Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Oligonucleotides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Oligonucleotides Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Companies

…..Continued.

marketresearchfuture

