Global Oligonucleotides Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Oligonucleotides are short nucleic acid polymers used in research, genetic testing and forensics.

Oligonucleotides are usually made up of 13 to 25 nucleotides and are designed to hybridize specifically to DNA or RNA sequences. Solid-phase clinical synthesis is used to manufacture these small bits of nucleic acid for use in polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA sequencing, library construction and artificial gene synthesis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oligonucleotides in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)

Malaysia Oligonucleotides Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Million MT)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market 2019 (%)
The global Oligonucleotides market was valued at 1165.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1685.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. While the Oligonucleotides market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oligonucleotides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oligonucleotides production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)
Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
DNA Oligos
RNA Oligos

Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Million MT)
Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Research
Diagnostic

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Million MT)
Total Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Integrated DNA Technologies
Agilent
Sigma-aldrich
Eurofins Genomics
L.G.C Biosearch Technologies
Eurogentec S.A
Nitto Denko Avecia Inc
GenScript
BBI Life Sciences
GeneDesign
TriLink BioTechnologies
SGS DNA
LC Sciences
Twist Bioscience
Creative Biogene

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oligonucleotides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Oligonucleotides Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oligonucleotides Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Oligonucleotides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oligonucleotides Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Oligonucleotides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Players in Malaysia
3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Oligonucleotides Companies
3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oligonucleotides Companies

…..Continued.

