Global Orimi Trade OOO in Hot Drinks (Russia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Orimi Trade is one of the most successful local enterprises; the largest company in hot drinks in Russia, it is also known as one of the most productive manufacturing companies in the country. Enjoying a high level of consumer loyalty for its major brands Orimi Trade constantly works on retaining its absolute leading positions in tea and increasing its market share in coffee.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company.

Product coverage: Coffee, Other Hot Drinks, Tea.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

