Global Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As Kraft Heinz moves forward from its historic merger in 2015, the company looks to realise synergies from a largely complementary product portfolio. With its increased scale, Kraft Heinz hopes that cost savings will enable it to invest in marketing and innovation while driving rapid expansion for its brands. One of the most important frontiers for growth is expanding Kraft’s brands internationally. While nearly all of Kraft’s sales have been US-based, Heinz is a global powerhouse with a strong…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

