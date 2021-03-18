All news

Global Packaged Food Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Kroger is looking to retain its position as the leading retailer in supermarkets in the US through targeted acquisitions. When acquiring a company, Kroger looks at how the move will expand its geographic footprint and add to its base of knowledge with innovative new ideas and store formats. At the same time, the company is focused on further expanding the reach and value of its private label products. Finally, Kroger is cognisant of the potential for ecommerce in grocery retailing, and is…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Kroger Co: Key Facts
Summary 2 Kroger Co: Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 3 Kroger Co: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 Kroger Co: Competitive Position 2015

                               

 

 

…continued

 

 

 

