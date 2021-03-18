All news

Global Packaged Food Market Research Report 2024

The rapid global “snackification” of packaged food has led consumers to be more selective. Nutrition has moved front-of-mind, with ingredients increasingly expected to have natural benefits. The growth of packaged food to 2024 should be fuelled by consumers’ desire to enjoy smaller, more regular snacks and embrace more direct food delivery models, such as subscription boxes and ghost kitchens. While flexitarianism is here to stay, sustainability will warrant unprecedented innovation efforts.

Euromonitor International’s Packaged Food Global Industry Overview global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Packaged Food Global Industry Overview
Euromonitor International
February 2020
Introduction
Global Outlook
Leading Companies and Brands
Top Trends Shaping the Industry
Market Snapshots

 

……continued

