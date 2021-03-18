Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Para-aminophenol (PAP) is the organic compound with the formula H2NC6H4OH. Typically available as a white powder. Para-aminophenol is a kind of commonly used intermediate of refined chemical industrial product, In the dye industry, it is applied to the synthesis of weakly acidic yellow 6G, weak acid yellow 5G, vulcanization blue 3R, Sulphur Blue CV, vulcanization Brilliant Green GB, sulfur red brown B3R, C.I. Sulphur Black 6(53295) and so on. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used for the synthesis of paracetamol, clofibrate and so on. It is also used in the preparation of the developer, antioxidants and oil additives and other products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Para-aminophenol (PAP) in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : https://healthcaremarketmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/01/bipolar-disorders-and-treatment-market.html

The global Para-aminophenol (PAP) market was valued at 455.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 513.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. While the Para-aminophenol (PAP) market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Para-aminophenol (PAP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Para-aminophenol (PAP) production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

ALSO READ : https://www.tradove.com/blog/Procurement-Software-Market-Size-Growth-Analysis-Outlook-by-2019-%E2%80%93-Trends-Opportunities-and-Forecast-to-2023-COVID19-Impact.html

Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Hydrogenation Reduction Method

Iron Powder Reduction Method

Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Rubber Antioxidant

Dyes

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/adhesives-and-sealants-market-key-developments-factors-revenue-generation-model-business-segment-overview-to-2027-2021-01-20

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Anhui Bayi Chemical

Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical

Farmson

Taixing Yangzi

Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Taizhou Nuercheng

Anhui Zhongxing Chemical

Meghmani Organics

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Para-aminophenol (PAP) Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Para-aminophenol (PAP) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Para-aminophenol (PAP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105