Global Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Research Report 2020-2026

Para-aminophenol (PAP) is the organic compound with the formula H2NC6H4OH. Typically available as a white powder. Para-aminophenol is a kind of commonly used intermediate of refined chemical industrial product, In the dye industry, it is applied to the synthesis of weakly acidic yellow 6G, weak acid yellow 5G, vulcanization blue 3R, Sulphur Blue CV, vulcanization Brilliant Green GB, sulfur red brown B3R, C.I. Sulphur Black 6(53295) and so on. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used for the synthesis of paracetamol, clofibrate and so on. It is also used in the preparation of the developer, antioxidants and oil additives and other products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Para-aminophenol (PAP) in France, including the following market information:
France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market 2019 (%)
The global Para-aminophenol (PAP) market was valued at 455.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 513.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. While the Para-aminophenol (PAP) market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Para-aminophenol (PAP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Para-aminophenol (PAP) production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:
France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Hydrogenation Reduction Method
Iron Powder Reduction Method

France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical Intermediate
Rubber Antioxidant
Dyes
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Anhui Bayi Chemical
Liaoning Shixing Pharmaceutical
Farmson
Taixing Yangzi
Anqiu Lu’an Pharmaceutical
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
Taizhou Nuercheng
Anhui Zhongxing Chemical
Meghmani Organics

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Overall Market Size
2.1 France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Para-aminophenol (PAP) Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 France Para-aminophenol (PAP) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 France Manufacturers Para-aminophenol (PAP) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Players in France
3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies
3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Para-aminophenol (PAP) Companies

