Global Persan SA in Home Care (Spain) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

According to company sources, the key strategy of the company is based on innovation. The company has an innovation facility in Spain, opened in 2015, where it concentrates on the process of launching new product developments. Launches concentrate on laundry detergents, dishwashing and fabric detergents in private label, but also on its brands: Flota, Puntomatic and SAN.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Persan SA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Persan SA: Operational Indicators
Production
Private Label
Summary 3 Persan SA: Private Label Portfolio

