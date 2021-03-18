All news

Global Personal Luxury Market Research Report 2024

As millennials and other digitally-connected luxury consumers continue to prioritise spending their discretionary income on memorable, and often social media-shareable experiences over material goods, growth in experiential luxury outpaced that of personal luxury in 2019. However, personal luxury still performed well as this and other social and societal trends worked to the benefit of certain product subcategories, such as leather goods, jewellery, and super premium beauty and personal care. As…

Euromonitor International’s Personal Luxury in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer  Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Personal Luxury in the US
Euromonitor International
February 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Push To Experiences Benefits Certain Personal Luxury Subcategories
Values-driven Consumers Demand Changes To Business Practices
New Mass-market Brands Present Increasingly Stiff Competition for Luxury
Competitive Landscape
Multibrand Luxury Groups Dominate

……continued

