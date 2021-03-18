All news

Global Personal Luxury Market Research Report 2024

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Personal Luxury Market Research Report 2024

After many years of double-digit current value growth, personal luxury has turned to decline in 2020, due to the various impacts of COVID-19. One of the main issues has been the temporary closure of store-based retailers, which are the main distributors of luxury products. During the national lockdown which ran from the end of March to the end of May, non-essential retailers had to close, and further regional lockdowns and restrictions were also seen later in the year. Meanwhile, even when store…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5034118-personal-luxury-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Personal Luxury in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-immunohematology-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-orthopedic-operating-tables-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Personal Luxury in India
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Decline is attributable to outlet closures and consumer caution due to COVID-19
Company strategies to minimise sales declines
Strong distribution increase for e-commerce
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
A return to growth, although recovery likely to take some time
Sustainable and pre-owned goods set to be increasingly important in personal luxury
The rising importance of omnichannel retailing
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: %

……continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Masonry Primers Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Kilz, Zinsser, Krylon, Rust-Oleum, Insl-X, LOXON

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Masonry Primers Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Masonry Primers market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other primary and […]
All news

Container Fleet Market 2021: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

anita_adroit

“The research report on global Container Fleet Market offers succinct data reliant on the past and current industry bits of these affiliations all through the investigation time frame. The writing contains appraisal of the informational collection subject to the product plans, assessing plans, their growing aides, which are completely focused to value the augmentation of […]
All news

Electronic Brake Systems Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Aisin Seiki, Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Akebono Brake Industry, Delphi Automotive PLC

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Electronic Brake Systems Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Electronic […]