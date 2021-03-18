Global Personal Luxury Market Research Report 2024

After many years of double-digit current value growth, personal luxury has turned to decline in 2020, due to the various impacts of COVID-19. One of the main issues has been the temporary closure of store-based retailers, which are the main distributors of luxury products. During the national lockdown which ran from the end of March to the end of May, non-essential retailers had to close, and further regional lockdowns and restrictions were also seen later in the year. Meanwhile, even when store…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5034118-personal-luxury-in-india

Euromonitor International’s Personal Luxury in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-immunohematology-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Luxury market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-orthopedic-operating-tables-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Personal Luxury in India

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Decline is attributable to outlet closures and consumer caution due to COVID-19

Company strategies to minimise sales declines

Strong distribution increase for e-commerce

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A return to growth, although recovery likely to take some time

Sustainable and pre-owned goods set to be increasingly important in personal luxury

The rising importance of omnichannel retailing

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Personal Luxury by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Personal Luxury: %

……continued