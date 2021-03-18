All news

Global Personal Luxury Market Research Report 2024

In 2019, the consumption of personal luxury in Brazil was consolidated in terms of the growth path initiated in 2018. The positive results in 2019 were the consequence of better economic indicators bringing prospects of gradual growth over the forecast period, assuming the maintenance of slight improvements. The worst period of economic crisis in the country’s recent history occurred during 2016 and 2017 and challenged the usually resilient luxury industry. As a result, many brands have left the…

Euromonitor International’s Personal Luxury in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Personal Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Personal Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Goods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Personal Luxury in Brazil
Euromonitor International
February 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Economic recovery favours the resumption of personal luxury consumption
Some of the more affordable categories help boost personal luxury’s recovery
Emerging channels continue to gain importance and bring luxury closer to the middle class
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Illicit trade and counterfeit products still negatively impact personal luxury’s results
PVH Corp remains the biggest player in Brazilian personal luxury
Puig grows and takes advantage of the positive moment for super premium fragrances
CATEGORY DATA

……continued

All news

