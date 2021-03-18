Global Peru in 2030: The Future Demographic Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Global Peru in 2030: The Future Demographic Market Research Report 2020

In 2030, the population of Peru will reach 36.9 million, an increase of 17.5% from 2015. Natural change will continue to be the main driver of population growth in 2015-2030 as net migration remains negative. Despite rapid growth in older age groups, Peru will still have a relatively young population in 2030 with nearly 60% of the population made up of under 40s in 2030. Lima will continue to dominate the urban landscape in 2030 when four in ten of the urban population will live there.

Euromonitor’s Peru in 2030: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

