Global Phenolic Foam Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Phenolic foam board is recognized as a kind of important building insulation material. Phenolic foam board has thermal and fire performance solutions in commercial and residential buildings. It is used extensively in the building industry for a number of application areas including roofing, cavity board, external wall board, plaster board dry linings systems, floor insulation and as sarking board. Phenolic foams offer significant advantages over other insulation materials. A range of phenolic foam boards is available to suit most new buildings or refurbishment applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenolic Foam in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Phenolic Foam Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Phenolic Foam Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)
Indonesia Phenolic Foam Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Phenolic Foam Market 2019 (%)

The global Phenolic Foam market was valued at 1377.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1668.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. While the Phenolic Foam market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Phenolic Foam manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Phenolic Foam production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Phenolic Foam Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)
Indonesia Phenolic Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Insulation Thickness (mm) below 40
From 40 to 80 (Insulation Thickness (mm))
Insulation Thickness (mm) Above 80

Indonesia Phenolic Foam Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)
Indonesia Phenolic Foam Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Building Use
Industry Use

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Phenolic Foam Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Phenolic Foam Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Phenolic Foam Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Total Indonesia Phenolic Foam Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kingspan Insulation
Asahi Kasei
Unilin(Xtratherm)
LG Hausys
Sekisui Chemical
Jinan Shengquan Group
Tenlead

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phenolic Foam Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Phenolic Foam Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Phenolic Foam Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Phenolic Foam Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Phenolic Foam Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Phenolic Foam Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phenolic Foam Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Phenolic Foam Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia Phenolic Foam Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Indonesia Phenolic Foam Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Indonesia Phenolic Foam Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenolic Foam Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Phenolic Foam Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenolic Foam Players in Indonesia
3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Phenolic Foam Companies
3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phenolic Foam Companies

…..Continued.

marketresearchfuture

