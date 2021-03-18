Global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

A precious metal is a rare, naturally occurring metallic chemical element of high economic value. Chemically, the precious metals tend to be less reactive than most elements. They are usually ductile and have a high lustre. The best known precious metals are the coinage metals, which are gold and silver. Although both have industrial uses, they are better known for their uses in art, jewelry, and coinage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precious Metal Powders and Flakes in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market 2019 (%)

The global Precious Metal Powders and Flakes market was valued at 2837.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3193.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. While the Precious Metal Powders and Flakes market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Precious Metal Powders and Flakes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Precious Metal Powders and Flakes production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Silver

Palladium

Platinum

Gold

Others

By type, precious metal powders and flakes split into silver, palladium, platnium, gold and others. Silver was the most used type.

Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Photovoltaic

Electronics

Others

Report data showed that 30.46%% of its market demand from photovoltaic industry, 50.46% from electronics industry in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

TANAKA

Ames Goldsmith

DuPont

Technic

Johnson Matthey

Cermet

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

Fukuda

DOWA Hightech

Mitsui Kinzoku

CNMC Ningxia Orient

Shoei Chemical

Yamamoto Precious Metal

MEPCO

Shin Nihon Kakin

AG PRO Technology

Nonfemet

Tokuriki Honten

Ningbo Jingxin

Changgui Metal Powder

Yunnan Copper

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Powders and Flakes Companies

…..Continued.

