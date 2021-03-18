All news

Global Refrigerated Trailer Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

A refrigerated trailer is a kind of trailer that gets attached to a semi-truck in order to transport perishables and other temperature-sensitive goods.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refrigerated Trailer in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Refrigerated Trailer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Refrigerated Trailer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Italy Refrigerated Trailer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Refrigerated Trailer Market 2019 (%)

The global Refrigerated Trailer market was valued at 3761.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4713.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. While the Refrigerated Trailer market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Refrigerated Trailer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Refrigerated Trailer production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Refrigerated Trailer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Italy Refrigerated Trailer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Frozen Transport

Chilled Transport

Italy Refrigerated Trailer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Italy Refrigerated Trailer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Refrigerated Trailer Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Refrigerated Trailer Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Refrigerated Trailer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Italy Refrigerated Trailer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Great Dane Trailers

Montracon

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

CIMC

Henan Ice Bear Special Vehicle Manufacturing Co., LTD.

Wabash National

Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE

Henan Xinfei Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Gray & Adams

Schmitz Cargobull

Otokar

Zhengzhou Hongyu Special Vehicle Co., Ltd.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refrigerated Trailer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Refrigerated Trailer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

………..Continued

