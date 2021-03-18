All news

Global Retail Tissue in Cameroon Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Urbanisation and long-term economic stability and growth have led to the emergence of a sizeable and expanding urban middle class in Cameroon. In addition, recent years have seen considerable advances made in long-term campaigns to improve living standards for millions of Cameroonians. This has involved large-scale urban slum clearances and the total redevelopment of urban neighbourhoods, with huge improvements seen in housing and living standards for millions of people as a result. One of the c…

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Cameroon report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Retail tissue continues to benefit from rising incomes and urbanisation
Local players maintain their strong positions by offering value for money
Innovation likely to be a key theme in retail tissue during the forecast period
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

 

