Global Retail Tissue in Thailand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Toilet paper continued to dominate demand for retail tissue in Thailand in 2019 as many local consumers perceive it to be a multi-purpose product, using it not only for its original intention but also in other areas of the home such as the kitchen, particularly in rural households due to its lower unit price compared to paper towels for instance. The latter therefore, remains a niche product demanded by more affluent urban consumers. To further expand its usage, toilet paper is increasingly sold…

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retail Tissue market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Toilet paper continues to dominate demand in 2019 due to its local perception as a multi-purpose tissue product
Niche of recycled toilet paper continues to record impressive growth, offering sustainable and more affordable option to lower-income consumers
Competitive landscape of retail tissue remains consolidated with Kimberly-Clark retaining convincing leadership
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019

…continued

 

