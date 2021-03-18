Global Retailing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Kohl’s is one of the largest mixed retailers in the US market, with a strong presence in department stores, and also in internet retailing. Similar to other department stores, it experienced steeply declining store-based sales over the review period, whilst simultaneously growing its online business. The company only marginally expanded its store count between 2012 and 2015, and finished 2016 with a net decrease in outlets. The retailer is generally looking to close large, underperforming stores…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1200744-kohl-s-corp-in-retailing-usa

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-guitar-maintenance-and-tools-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-short-bowel-syndrome-sbs-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021–2027-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Strategic Direction

Company Background

Digital Strategy

Summary 1 Kohl’s Corp: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016

Private Label

Summary 2 Kohl’s Corp: Private Label Portfolio

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Kohl’s Corp: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105