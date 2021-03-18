All news

Global Saleba IP in Personal Accessories (Russia) Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The future plans and expected direction of the retailer within personal accessories are likely to be focused on reduction of operational costs in order to increase the retailer’s profitability in times of economic slowdown and instability in Russia. Nevertheless, with the recovery of the Russian economy that is expected in 2018, the company may consider widening its retail network.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

SALEBA IP IN PERSONAL ACCESSORIES (RUSSIA)
Euromonitor International
July 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Saleba IP: Key Facts
Company Background
Chart 1 Saleba IP: Le Locle in Voronezh (1)
Chart 2 Saleba IP: Le Locle in Voronezh (2)
Chart 3 Saleba IP: Le Locle in Voronezh (3)
Chart 4 Saleba IP: Le Locle in Voronezh (4)
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Competitive Positioning
….….continued

